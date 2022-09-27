General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Boosted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. 355,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

