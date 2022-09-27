General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Cut by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 113,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,782. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

