General Mills, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.7 %

GIS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. 43,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,782. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.