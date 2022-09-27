George Risk Industries, Inc. (RSKIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from George Risk Industries’s previous dividend of $0.50.
George Risk Industries Stock Performance
RSKIA stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. George Risk Industries has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84.
About George Risk Industries
