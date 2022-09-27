George Risk Industries, Inc. (RSKIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from George Risk Industries’s previous dividend of $0.50.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

RSKIA stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. George Risk Industries has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

