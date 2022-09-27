GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 165,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 701,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

