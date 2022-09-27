GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after buying an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. 269,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.70 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

