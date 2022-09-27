GFS Advisors LLC Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

