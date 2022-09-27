GFS Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.90. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,549. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.18 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.24.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

