GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 68,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,347. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

