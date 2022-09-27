GFS Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54.

