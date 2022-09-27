GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. 135,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,972. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

