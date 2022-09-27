GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 698,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
