GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 698,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

