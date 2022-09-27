GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

BABA traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 726,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,685. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

