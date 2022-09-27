GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 954,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,523,765. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

