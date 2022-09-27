GFS Advisors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 164,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $52.15.
