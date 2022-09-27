GFS Advisors LLC Sells 7,725 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 112,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

