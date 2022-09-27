GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up to $47.32

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.32, but opened at $49.60. GitLab shares last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 7,033 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.