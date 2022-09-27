Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading Down 6.9%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GLAPF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Glanbia from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Articles

