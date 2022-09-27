Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading Down 6.9%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on GLAPF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Glanbia from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPF)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Nike’s Stock Sale Won’t Run For Long
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.