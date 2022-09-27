Glantus (LON:GLAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.50

Shares of Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.74.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

