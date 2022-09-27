Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 1,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GBTG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $876,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

