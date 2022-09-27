Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 1,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on GBTG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 6.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Recommended Stories
