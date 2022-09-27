Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,982. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

