Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 4,846.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

GLLI remained flat at $9.96 on Tuesday. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.