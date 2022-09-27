GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,187. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

