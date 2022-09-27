GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.06. 86,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

