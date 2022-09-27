GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

LMT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.16. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average is $430.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

