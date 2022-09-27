GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PKG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

