GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 4,217 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. 60,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

