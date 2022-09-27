GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 174,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

