GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

