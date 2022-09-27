GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. 121,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,122. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

