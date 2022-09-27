GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Chemed Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.06. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

