GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.25

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 47094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

