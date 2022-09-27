Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gratomic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 31,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,529. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.