Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 31,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,529. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Gratomic
