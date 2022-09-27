Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,015 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 104,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.3% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. 277,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,006. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

