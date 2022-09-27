Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,468 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 719,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,702. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

