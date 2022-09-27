Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,899 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.64. 234,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $354.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.