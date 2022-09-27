Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $8.72 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. 1,048,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

