Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 278,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,476. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.81 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

