Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.