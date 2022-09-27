Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,189 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. 21,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,158. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

