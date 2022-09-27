Gulden Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00276293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001416 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00017144 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

