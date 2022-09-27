Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,018 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

