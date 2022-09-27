Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

