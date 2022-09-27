Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 480 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

