Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.92 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.