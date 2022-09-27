Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

