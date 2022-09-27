Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $21.03 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

