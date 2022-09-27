Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

