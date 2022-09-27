Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 375 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $267.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.97 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.78.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

