Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $686.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

